14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday

A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29.

Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family.

Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and a nose stud on the right side.

She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless spandex jumpsuit, one yellow and one black crocs shoe, and she had a Bob Marley belly bead band on her waist.

Police confirmed they have a missing persons case open for Blakenship. Police officials added that at this time, they do not suspect any foul play.

If you have any info regarding her whereabouts or tips that can help, call the Desert Hot Springs Police Dept. at 760-329-2904.