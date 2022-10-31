Grocer Giant settles US claim of discrimination in hiring

The U.S. Department of Justice says it has reached a settlement with grocer Giant Co. over claims that the company discriminated against non-U.S. citizens in hiring. The Justice Department began investigating late last year after a non-citizen reported that Giant refused to accept documents that gave her permission to work in the U.S. The government found that Giant was routinely requiring non-citizens to show their permanent resident cards __ also known as green cards __ even when they presented other valid documents, such as driver’s licenses and unrestricted Social Security cards. Giant agreed to pay an $11,000 fine as well as $18,000 in back pay to the employee.

