Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze

By Madeleine Nolan

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday.

A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m.

Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the past, so it was already a total loss before Monday’s fire.

No injuries were reported.

