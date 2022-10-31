Law enforcement out checking on homes of registered sex offenders over Halloween weekend

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Law enforcement this weekend is checking on the homes of registered sex offenders across Wisconsin to ensure they’re following Halloween guidelines.

On Halloween and during trick-or-treating, there are rules for offenders to follow to make sure trick-or-treaters are safe.

They can’t have decorations inside or outside; they cannot hand out candy or participate in trick or treating and they can’t wear a costume or turn on their porch light during trick or treat hours.

“It’s really important. It shows the community that we’re out here. We’re making sure our clients are being compliant. Trick or treating should be a safe thing for children and so this is an opportunity for us to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” said Zach Wisniewski of the Department of Corrections. The Department of Corrections advises parents to only stop at homes that have their porch light on.”

