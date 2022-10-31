Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine



By Kostan Nechyporenko, Victoria Butenko and Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country.

Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and parts of the city were left without electricity and water following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

One of the strikes hit an energy facility that powered 350,000 apartments in the capital, Klitschko said, adding that emergency services were attempting to restore power and “stabilize the situation as soon as possible.”

Attacks on critical infrastructure in the central regions of Cherkasy and Kirovohrad, the eastern region of Kharkiv, and the southern region of Zaphorizhzhia were also reported.

The wave of strikes come after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the city of Sevastopol in Crimea over the weekend. Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 and has controlled the territory since then.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had launched more than 50 cruise missiles into Ukraine on Monday, and said it had intercepted 44 of them.

“At 7:00 a.m. on October 31, the Russian occupiers launched several waves of missile attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine,” the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

“More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched from the Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft north of the Caspian Sea and the Volgodonsk region (Rostov region). 44 cruise missiles were destroyed” by the Ukrainian military, the air force statement added.

Kostan Nechyporenko and Victoria Butenko reported from Kyiv. Lianne Kolirin wrote from London.