Clayton man admits to soliciting child pornography from 11-year-old

By Lucas Sellem

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KTBS) — A man from Clayton, Mo. admitted to requesting and receiving nude pictures of minors, including pictures of an 11-year-old from Kentucky.

According to a release, Jason W. Fine, 50, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to two felonies: soliciting child pornography and receiving child pornography.

As part of his plea, Fine admitted that between July 2021 and September 2021, he communicated with the 11-year-old Kentucky girl on Kik Messenger while pretending to 11-year-old girl himself. During this time, he was requesting and receiving nude pictures of her.

In an interview with law enforcement on June 14, 2022, Fine said he had communicated online with multiple minors and that a few had sent him child pornography.

Fine is scheduled to be sentenced January 31. Both charges carry penalties of five to 20 years in prison.

The St. Louis County Police Department the Campbell County (Kentucky) Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.

