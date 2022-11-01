Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, running into occupied home, police say

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — One person was killed over the weekend after losing control of his vehicle.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash near the 1000 block of West Chapel Road around 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Officials say 43-year-old Quentin Olando Thompson had been operating a 2000 Chevy Suburban traveling on West Chapel Road when he lost control of his vehicle, which then traveled into a nearby residential yard and into the rear of the residence.

Thompson died from his injuries on the scene and next of kin have been notified, officials say.

“The residence was occupied at the time of the collision but thankfully no one inside was injured,” a release from APD says.

Patrol officers are investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact APD at 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

