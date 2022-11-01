Initial results: Center-left bloc set to win Danish election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A full preliminary vote count shows a center-left bloc is set to win Denmark’s election with a one-seat majority in Parliament. The result puts Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen in a strong position to stay in power. The result is preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday will give the autonomous territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. Frederiksen was forced to call the election earlier this month amid the fallout from her government’s contentious decision to cull millions of minks as a pandemic response measure.

