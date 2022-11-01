Local nonprofit turns 6-year-old’s Halloween costume into a magic wheelchair

By Soyoung Kim

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — A local nonprofit made a Gresham boy’s costume dreams come true just in time for Halloween. They added some magic to the 6-year-old’s wheelchair, based on his favorite movie character.

Volunteers worked overnight to put the final touches on one of the coolest costumes this town has ever seen.

6-year-old Evan Hermanson said he loves comics and Legos, and especially loves this animated film.

“I love Cars,” Evan, who received a Magic Wheelchair, said. “Lightning McQueen.”

Evan was born with spina bifida and has used a wheelchair since he was three. When his family saw the Magic Wheelchair makerspace while in Downtown Gresham, they decided to apply. Fast forward a few weeks to Halloween night.

“It’s super cool,” Evan said.

Magic Wheelchair is a non-profit organization that started in 2015 and matches kids with builders nationwide. It’s grown to serve more than 280 families with disabilities — helping to bring kiddo’s visions to life.

“Inclusion is so powerful and celebrating the freedom that mobility devices gives us is what it’s really about,” Christine Getman, Executive Director of Magic Wheelchair, said.

Evan’s parents said the family tries to make Halloween fun, but some past experiences have been frustrating.

“We roll up to houses, but there’s stairs, so it can be difficult sometimes. So, the experience isn’t as fun for him, but this it’s going to be really, really cool,” Leah Hermanson, Evan’s mom, said.

This year, Evan couldn’t wait to show off his new ride.

“I’m going to tell them I love it,” Evan said.

“It’s so realistic, I knew he would love it because it looks just like the cartoon,” Leah said.

Then he was off to the races, and it was clear by the crowd’s reaction, Evan’s trick-or-treating experience this year, looked more like a victory lap.

“Oh my goodness, Lightning McQueen,” the crowd shouted.

The organization said they also build for birthday parties and comic cons, and currently have more than 400 kids on their waiting list. If you’re interested in nominating a child or getting involved to help them work through that waitlist, you can do so at magicwheelchair.org.

