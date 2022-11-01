Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is about to be sentenced to life in prison, but not before his victims’ family get to call him a monster to his face. Cruz will be sentenced Wednesday for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Because his jury last month could not unanimously agree that he deserves a death sentence, the judge must sentence him to life without parole. At Tuesday’s hearing, some of his victims’ family members called him a monster and a coward. Many told him that they hope his remaining life is filled with the fear and pain he inflicted on their loved ones.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.