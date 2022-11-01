Skip to Content
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train

By WFOR Staff

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Tri-Rail riders faced major delays Tuesday morning after a train fatally struck a pedestrian in Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said just after 5 a.m. they received word of the collision in the area of West Prospect Road and NW 9th Avenue.

Arriving sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue found the person who had been struck had died.

Tri-Rail posted on Twitter “Tri-Rail trains will experience major train delays on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, due to a track incident in Fort Lauderdale.

The rail line said a bus bridge was put in place between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations.

