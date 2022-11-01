Skip to Content
Plainville home holds donation drive, “Thriller” performance for local food bank

By Christian Colón

    HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Seventeen dancers from the YMCA performed at a home in Plainville to gather donations for a local food bank.

The dancers performed Michael Jackson’s hit song – “Thriller”. The performers say they have been rehearsing since the summer.

The homeowner says she held this event to benefit the local food bank.

“For the same cause for the same fun. If they want to bring a canned food, non-perishable item, the food pantry loved it because going into the holidays it’s perfect timing. Last year I believe, our collection alone helped over 140 families,” says homeowner Dan Bucci.

