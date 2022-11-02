AU envoy: Ethiopia’s warring sides agree to stop hostilities

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — An African Union special envoy says Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in the 2-year conflict. Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks, also says Ethiopia’s government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament” along with “restoration of law and order,” “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.” Wednesday’s briefing in South Africa is ongoing with comments from the warring sides.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and CARA ANNA Associated Press

