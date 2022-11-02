BeLoved Asheville hits the road with new food truck, serving up hot meals to those in need

By Kari Barrows

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local nonprofit organization now has a new way to get food out to people who need it most.

BeLoved Asheville will now operate a food truck.

It’s named ‘Mama’s Kitchen’ and will also focus on cooking up African-American, Latinx and Appalachian cultural foods.

“We know that people’s culture is really home and that sense of belonging and the expression of who we are and so we really want to bring that out,” said Amy Cantrell, co-director of BeLoved Asheville.

The food truck project was supported by several grants, including the Community Thrives Initiative, funded by the Gannett Foundation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.