Connecticut man convicted in sex assaults of 4 women in ’80s

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who was linked to the sexual assaults of four women in 1984 by information on a genealogy database has been convicted of all eight kidnapping charges against him. A state jury in Hartford took less than an hour of deliberations Wednesday to unanimously convict Michael Sharpe after a five-day trial that started last week. He faces 25 to 100 years in prison when he sentenced on Jan. 9. The 71-year-old Sharpe, a former charter school group executive, had been free during the case but was detained on a new $2.5 million bond set after the verdicts.

