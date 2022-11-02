EXPLAINER: What happens if Election Day gets disrupted?

It’s Election Day, and you’ve decided you’re going to vote in person. You get there and — choose your own adventure — maybe the power is out at the building. Or there aren’t enough paper ballots or poll workers. Or poll watchers somehow interfere with ballot casting. There are only so many options voters have. Wait; or leave and come back later if your schedule allows for it. Planning for the unforeseen could be helpful. And experts say avoiding the most crowded times that people vote can be useful as well.

