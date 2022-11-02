Hometown veterans being honored with banners at Independence Square

By Alan Shope

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — As November begins, the Kansas City area is preparing for Veterans Day. Work is underway at Independence Square to show support for several local heroes.

Independence, Missouri firefighter Chad Sappenfield served his country as well as his community.

“Chad always had a really strong mission to help others. His quote was, ‘It’s okay not to be okay,'” said Michael Veit, of the Independence Fire Department.

Sadly, Chad is one of the thousands of U.S. military veterans to take their own life. On Tuesday, his old firehouse showed up to honor him.

“It was a great honor to be able to hang a banner in honor of Chad,” Veit said.

Chad, along with 17 other local veterans, is being honored by the Jackson County Historical Society with banners around Independence Square.

It’s part of a program called Hometown Heroes.

“A moment to reflect and take a little bit of relevance in the fact of how lucky we are as Americans and that have served and what they’ve given us in the service,” Christian Shuster with the Jackson County Historical Society said.

The banners will stay on the Independence Square for the entire month of November. Each hero’s family will get to take the banner home as well.

“Veterans, even though they’re still coming home, they still suffer, and suicide is a huge issue among our veterans, and we need to find a way to help take care of them,” Veit said.

In total, 18 banners are honoring KC-area veterans. That also includes one for President Harry Truman as well.

