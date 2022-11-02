Paris court to deliver verdict in trial of Liberian ex-rebel
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — A Paris court will deliver a verdict in the trial of a former Liberian rebel on charges of torture, acts of barbarism and complicity in crimes against humanity during the country’s civil war. Kunti Kamara is accused of “complicity in massive and systematic torture and inhumane acts” against civilians in Liberia’s Lofa county in 1993-1994 as one of the leaders of the Ulimo armed group. He was then less than 20 years old. Kamara repeatedly rejected all the accusations against him during the nearly four-week trial. Prosecutors requested a life sentence while defense lawyers called for acquittal citing a lack of evidence. The verdict will be announced on Wednesday.