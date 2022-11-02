Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak has prompted road closures and evacuations in a Louisiana community. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish. Officials said about 200 homes were evacuated. They said residents were being put up in hotels. Eric Deroche, St. James homeland security director, said a tank car was leaking hydrochloric acid that would have to be neutralized and removed before the evacuation order could be lifted. Inhaling fumes from the corrosive chemical can damage the lungs.

