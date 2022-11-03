Man charged in Fentanyl-related death of 23-month-old daughter

By KPIX Staff

LIVERMORE, California (KPIX) — Police on Wednesday arrested a Livermore man on charges of homicide and fatal child abuse in connection with the August death of his toddler daughter from Fentanyl exposure.

According to a press release issued by the Livermore Police Department, on the afternoon of August 18 at around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a 23-month-old not breathing at the 200 block of Turnstone Drive. Arriving police found the baby unresponsive. The officers performed life-saving measures until relieved by paramedics, but unfortunately, the baby was pronounced deceased after being transported to an area hospital.

A police investigation determined that the child’s biological father, identified as 22-year-old Livermore resident Justin Pittman, was the toddler’s caretaker on the day of her death. While being interviewed by detectives, Pittman admitted he was a Fentanyl addict.

A thorough investigation and review of the autopsy and toxicology reports in the case determined that the child died with toxic levels of fentanyl in her blood. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office subsequently issued a warrant for Pittman’s arrest.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Livermore police detectives found and arrested Pittman in the parking lot of a Martinez business without incident. Pittman has been booked on charges for homicide and child abuse causing death and is being held at Santa Rita Jail with no bail. He is set to be arraigned Friday morning.

Livermore police are not releasing additional information on the case at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Fentanyl use and the illegal distribution of the drug is a nationwide epidemic. This is a tragic loss for the family and our community, and I look forward to justice being served so there is some closure,” Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said in the press release.

According to police, there have been four fentanyl-related deaths in Livermore so far in 2022.

