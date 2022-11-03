Students planning walkout Thursday after report of sexual assault at school

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Students at a south suburban high school are planning a walkout Thursday in protest of the school’s response after a student alleged she was sexually assaulted in class.

Police were called to Homewood-Flossmoor High School after a female student told school leaders she was attacked and sexually assaulted inside the school, according to the girl’s mother.

Flossmoor Police confirmed a student reported that she was sexually assaulted Monday morning inside the school. Officers took a boy student into custody for questioning. He has since been released to the custody of his father while police continue investigating.

“Flossmoor Police detectives are working closely with the families and school administrators during this investigation,” police said.

The school district acknowledged they were working with police in the investigation.

On Thursday, the school’s superintendent and principal confirmed they are aware of the walkout and released the following statement regarding the walkout:

“We value student voice. At an open forum on Tuesday after school, we expressed to students the importance of their voice and participation while seeking their feedback in order to plan to move forward as a school and community. A second opportunity for open dialogue with students and administration is being planned in the near future.”

School officials confirmed access to the campus will be closed during the walkout and students are asked to stay on campus.

Earlier this week, girl’s mother said the district has not been fully transparent about what happened to her daughter.

A letter went out to parents, reading in part: “(T)his letter is to inform you that we are aware of an alleged assault involving two students on campus Monday morning. The school is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation.”

The letter went on to say due to confidentiality, and the alleged victim and offender being minors, they are limited in what they can release – and will provide additional information as the situation develops.

But the girl’s mother is demanding answers, insisting an assault of this magnitude should never take place at a school.

School officials asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Flossmoor Police Department at 708-957-4500.

