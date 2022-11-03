The family of a murder victim speaks out

A suspect in a Cathedral City murder investigation is expected to receive arraignment today at 1:30 pm. The victim's sister came to Larson Justice Center with a message of forgiveness, but she hopes to witness justice for her brother. News channel 3 learned the victim's name, Jova Saint Ives Geller, was found dead in his Cathedral City home on Monday night.

"Right now, our family would like to be in peace while we make arrangements for my brother," says Timon Cana, Geller's sister. "At this time, we just need to breathe in and be there for everyone involved."

News channel 3 reported on Tuesday, Officers were called to the Cathedral Town Villas Apartments at 10:24 pm, according to a statement from the department.

