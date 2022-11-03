UN says tribal clashes in Sudan kill 359 people since July

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations estimates that four months of sporadic tribal clashes have killed up to 359 people since July in Sudan’s troubled south. Thursday’s update reported that the surging violence has displaced some 97,000 people and injured a further 469. At least 230 people were killed in 48 hours of tribal violence following an alleged land dispute in the end of October. Many analysts interpret the rising tribal violence as a product of the power vacuum caused by the military takeover. Sudan has been in turmoil since the country’s leading military general mounted a coup in October 2021 that upended the country’s brief democratic transition.

