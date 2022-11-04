Ex-cop guilty of murder in freezing death of 8-year-old son

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been convicted of murder for the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, who was forced to sleep overnight in a freezing garage. A jury on Long Island found 43-year-old Michael Valva guilty of second-degree murder and four counts of child endangerment. Thomas Valva died of hypothermia in January 2020 the day after sleeping in the garage in the family’s Long Island home in temperatures that dropped under 20 degrees. The verdict came on the first day of deliberations after a month’s worth of testimony. Michael Valva’s then-fiancee Angela Pollina has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

