South Korea scrambles fighter jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes, military says

South Korea scrambled around 80 fighter jets after detecting a large number of North Korean warplanes during a four-hour period Friday, the country’s military said in a statement.

The military statement said it had spotted about 180 North Korean military aircraft between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time.

The South Korean deployment included an unspecified number of F-35A stealth fighter jets, the statement said, and about 240 fighter jets participating in ongoing “Vigilant Storm” drills with the United States had also “maintained a readiness posture.”

Tensions have been rising in the region since the joint drills began on Monday, prompting an angry response from Pyongyang, which has accused the allies of provocative action.

A North Korean official warned in a statement Wednesday the US and South Korea would pay the “most horrible price in history” for any military action against Pyongyang.

This is a developing story. More to come.

