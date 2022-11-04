The economic impact of Palm Springs Pride celebrations

Palm Springs Pride kicks off Friday, and local businesses are gearing up for the surge of tourists participating in the celebrations.

After a typically slower summer season for many businesses, Pride weekend makes for a great kickoff to the winter business season.

Pride events will happen in downtown Palm Springs from Nov. 4-6 for the 36th annual LGBTQ celebration. Palm Springs Pride is the biggest annual event in Palm Springs and the largest gathering of LGBTQ people in the Coachella Valley.

In 2017, a committee member for Greater Palm Springs Pride, Jeff Hocker, said Pride weekend festivities bring in a lot of revenue.

"The economic impact is over $25 million that it brings and then some, with all the hotel reservations, retails sales, and of course the restaurants," said Hocker.

Mayor Lisa Middleton expects the city's population to nearly triple this weekend.

"It will be individuals coming from all over the country who want to be a part of a pride celebration, who appreciate the opportunity to be in a community like Palm Springs where the LGBTQ plus community is celebrated," says Mayor Middleton.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear local businesses share about the economic impact Palm Springs Pride will have.