Trial set for reenactor charged with leaving pipe bomb

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A federal trial for a Virginia Civil War reenactor accused of planting a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield and threatening to disrupt other events has been set for next year. Gerald Leonard Drake had been on the docket for a jury trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia starting Dec. 16. But The Winchester Star reports a judge ordered last week that proceedings be rescheduled for July. Drake was charged last month and has pleaded not guilty. He’s being held without bond, though his attorney has asked a judge to consider releasing him pre-trial.

