Alanis Morissette explains bowing out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“You Oughta Know” why Alanis Morissette didn’t perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend.

The singer had been advertised to perform “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo as a tribute to inductee Carly Simon.

But that didn’t happen.

“There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend,” Morissette wrote in an Instagram story on Monday.

“Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there,” she wrote of the women scheduled to be there.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” Morissette went on to write. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

Morissette wrapped up her note by writing, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” adding that she has “had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life.”

“So many, and so fun,” she wrote. “There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

CNN has reached out to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.