Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 51st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 51st Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 51st Congressional District.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.