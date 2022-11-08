Man charged with murder, dismembering body in neighborhood

By WBBM Staff

Chicago (WBBM) — A man has been charged with first degree murder after a dismembered body was found in the Austin neighborhood.

According to police, Judson Taylor, 56, was identified as the offender who killed a 37-year-old man in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Police said the remains of the victim’s dismembered body were later discovered. Prosecutors identified the victim as Kevin Perry.

Taylor is facing multiple felony charges including first degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death.

Prosecutors said in bond court on Tuesday that the incident took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 23 at Taylor’s apartment. He and Perry had “known each other for years,” prosecutors said.

They said Taylor was upset about prices Perry was allegedly charging him for drugs. Prosecutors added Taylor was also upset over a physical altercation several months earlier.

After inviting Perry into his apartment around 1:30 a.m., Taylor allegedly stabbed him multiple times on his body, neck, head and stomach.

Later that morning, Perry’s girlfriend tried to call him but her call went straight to voicemail and he never responded to text messages and subsequent calls. She filed a missing person’s report on Oct. 28.

Prosecutors also allege Taylor put Perry’s body into a deep freezer and eventually dismembered it.

On Nov. 2, streets and sanitation workers discovered portions of Perry’s remains beneath a garage bag within a block of Taylor’s residence.

On Nov. 5, prosecutors said Taylor called 911 and complained of breathing problems. He reported that he had discovered two severed arms and led police into his apartment. Officers found portions of Perry’s remains in a dumpster behind the apartment building and the surrounding area.

Perry’s family identified his remains based on a birthmark and tattoos.

Officers also executed a search warrant at Taylor’s apartment where they found Perry’s wallet, credit cards, a temporary ID, and tools Taylor allegedly used to dismember the body.

Taylor was ordered held without bail. His next court date is Nov. 16.

While police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected, human remains were found in a trash can in Austin Saturday evening. Human remains were also discovered in this same area Wednesday morning.

Police said those remains were discovered at Washington Boulevard about a block west of Cicero Avenue.

