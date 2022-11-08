Skip to Content
Metro-Atlanta police thank good Samaritans who pulled woman from burning vehicle

By Miles Montgomery

    ATLANTA (WANF) — Several good Samaritans were lauded after helping pull a woman from safety after her car caught fire.

On Sept. 18, Officer Hawkins and several good samaritans had seen the vehicle catch fire along I-285 and 75 and quickly rushed to help.

Officer Hawkins and the good samaritans worked together to get the victim away from the burning vehicle to a safer location where she could be safely treated by medical personnel.

Special thanks to those people who recognized a need for help and pulled over to help another person in need.

