Mysterious explosion woke up Salem neighborhood, blew out bedroom window

By Soyoung Kim

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM Oregon (KPTV) — A mysterious explosion woke up neighbors in a Salem neighborhood Monday morning. The big blast came as a rude awakening for many, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Ericka Foster and her husband said they were woken up by an explosion early Monday morning, and they immediately ran into their daughter’s room.

“3:30 in the morning we just heard this loud boom,” Foster said. “There was just tons of glass all in my daughters room up to where her bed is.”

Large pieces of glass from a bedroom window landed inches away from where their daughter was sleeping.

“It didn’t hit her, but it was just all over the floor. We lifted up the blinds of the glass was just gone,” Foster said.

Neighbors said the explosion was so loud it woke up the entire block.

“I opened the door and all I saw was this big thing of smoke,” Sophia, a neighbor, said.

“It felt like the whole house shook,” Isabella, a neighbor, said.

“Three patrol cars were here in seconds. And then the bomb squad came after,” Foster said.

When police got there, Foster said there wasn’t much left of what had exploded. Other than this hole in this bush along the sidewalk, and her daughter’s bedroom window completely shattered.

“They were like, ‘what happened? what happened?’ I was like, ‘I have no clue. I just know that something blew up,’” Foster said.

The family said this was a scary and bizarre incident, but said they’re thankful nobody was seriously injured.

“I was just a nervous wreck making sure she was okay,” Foster said. “It could’ve really hurt my child. You just never know who could be sleeping on the other side of that wall.”

Surprisingly, the daughter who was sleeping in that room said she actually slept through the explosion.

The windows were repaired Monday afternoon. Police said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.