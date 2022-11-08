N Indian Canyon, Gene Autry, & Vista Chino shut down due to flooding

Update 2:52 PM

E Vista Chino is closed at the Whitewater Wash east of Clubhouse View Drive due to flooding, police confirmed.

Update 2:24 PM

N Gene Autry has been shut down between Via Escuela and Interstate 10, the city announced.

Update 12:40 PM

N Indian Canyon Drive has been shut down again at the Whitewater Wash. There is a swift water rescue currently underway with reports of multiple vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water.

Details: Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

Original Report 6:18 AM

Palm Springs Police shut down North Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning due to low visibility from blowing sand. City crews have been able to clear the roadway for now, and it is open, but the city warns that it could be closed again.

No other road closures were immediately announced.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.