Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night.

A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.

On Ring doorbell video, you can hear a woman shout, “Hey, get out of my yard now! Hey! get out of my yard. Officer, there’s a man in my yard!”

In the video, a figure crossed a yard on Bryant Drive, which was only houses down from where Zackery Hannah allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Matthew Richardson. Police said after the murder, Hannah ran away and shot at officers, hitting one in both legs on Carol Street.

Meanwhile, one street over on Glen Acres Drive, Larry Bradley heard the gunshots as he was walking home after checking on his mother next door.

Minutes later, Bradley said he was face to face with Hannah in his backyard.

“I heard the bushes behind me there, somebody coming, and the guy just comes charging out in the open here,” said Bradley. “I lit him up with my bright light, and when I did, he spun around and pointed the shotgun straight at me.”

It’s all caught on Bradley’s surveillance cameras, and he narrated what happened.

“This is me on the other camera telling him to go,” said Bradley. “I have a gun. There’s me with the gun pointed at him and my light. I’m telling him I don’t want to have to shoot him, just go. He walked away on the other camera.”

Bradley was scared for his life.

“I thought he was going to shoot me but luckily, he didn’t pull the trigger.”

After this encounter, investigators said they captured Hannah on Crowell Street. He was shot by officers in a gunfight.

Now, Hannah is charged with murder, seven counts of attempted murder including K-9 officers, attempt to elude, and more.

Bradley said the terrifying run-in with Hannah may have been what saved the day.

“The detectives said if I hadn’t have done what I did, they may not have figured out where he was and caught him,” said Bradley. “I’m glad they got him.”

Bradley said during his encounter with Hannah no shots were fired.

MPD said the injured officer was treated and released from the hospital. Hannah is still in the hospital, under guard.

