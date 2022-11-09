Michael Oher, athlete who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries longtime love

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Former NFL player Michael Oher has married his longtime love, Tiffany Roy.

Oher, the subject of Michael Lewis’ best-selling book and film “The Blind Side,” tied the knot with Roy over the weekend in Nashville, Tenn.

Oher shared the news on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of himself and Roy at their ceremony.

He captioned it: “Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate. My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family! Easily the best single weekend I’ve ever been a part of.”

Oher continued: “Not being from the area everyone came to was even more special. I won’t be able to tell everyone thank you, if I saw you this weekend, thank you! I’m complete, let’s keep trending upward.”

The newlyweds share two sons, Kobi and MJ, and daughters Kierstin and Naivi. They met in college and have been together for 17 years.

Oher, an Ole Miss star, played in the NFL for the Ravens.

He also played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. He retired from football in 2016.

The film the “The Blind Side,” released in 2009, earned a best picture nomination and the Academy Award for best actress went to Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne Tuohy, Oher’s adoptive mother.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.