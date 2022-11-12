Firebirds’ first-ever street hockey tournament at sunrise park

The Coachella Valley firebirds hosted its first-ever street hockey tournament at Sunrise Park in Palm Springs.

Twelve teams played five games each with hopes of winning the championship. Kids from the Palm Springs and Cathedral City Boys and Girls clubs and the YMCA participated.

Families could enjoy many prizes, games, and food for free. One of the teams went undefeated and won the championship. They are called Roadrunners.

"You pass the ball to people that pass it back," said Blake Miller, Roadrunner Street Hockey Player. "You get to assist to score. You do all that. And then you just try your best not, don't put your head down."

If you are interested in skating, the Berger foundation Iceplex Associate Director, Zoe Hickel, and community relations with the Firebirds plan to host more learn-to-play and recreation league programs for all ages.