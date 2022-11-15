Memorial for Henderson boy hit and killed while walking home is destroyed by another driver

By Kim Passoth

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A memorial for a 13-year-old Henderson boy who was walking home from school when he was hit and killed by a reckless driver was run over by another driver over the weekend.

The boy’s friends and family are saying enough is enough. Something must be done now to make the street in front of Mannion Middle School safer. The memorial, a street sign with flowers tied to the metal post, was knocked down Saturday night on the same sidewalk where 13-year-old Rex Patchett was killed back in March.

“I don’t drive by this spot and not think about what happened… It is very upsetting that people continue to drive in an unsafe manner around a middle school and elementary school where a child was already hit and killed,” argued Sarah Goodsell, friend of the Patchett family.

Goodsell says the memorial being destroyed is insult on top of the preventable tragedy and something must be done now to prevent anyone else from being hurt or killed.

“At least at minimum a stop sign put in to slow the drivers,” Goodsell shared about what she would like to see change on Paradise Hills Drive.

On March 7, Rex was on the sidewalk walking home from school when a driver going more than 90 miles per hour lost control. Rex died on the scene.

“He was a gentle giant. He was over 6 feet tall at age 13,” Goodsell revealed.

“As someone who cared about him, I want justice. I am constantly telling my boys you have to be held accountable for your actions and for your actions there are consequences,” Goodsell added.

The driver who hit Rex, Jose Marmolejo, pleaded guilty. Court documents show he is out on bond awaiting sentencing. That is scheduled for January 25, 2023. Rex’s family is asking people show and write letters to the judge asking she impose prison time, not just probation. If you’d like to participate by writing a letter, you can email it to DOIT4REX@gmail.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.