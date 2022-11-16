A Local doctor shares ways to prevent getting the flu

The Flu comes annually and seasonally.

"We recommended flu shots, so not something new," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, MD. "We are recommending that people get their flu shots. It's here. It's much more prominent on the East Coast right now. But it's heading our way. And we're not seeing quite as much here in the valley yet."

Wash your hands, avoid touching your face and stay home if you have any flu symptoms.

Get tested for COVID-19 to rule it out if you present with any flu symptoms.

Quarantine measures are not needed with the flu the way it is for the pandemic, however, avoid close proximity with people until you are well.

Continue to wear face masks in public.

Continue to social distance.

Go to Urgent Care or the Emergency department if you have the following symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Passing out or lightheadedness

Vomiting constantly

High fever that will not go down with medication

