Ben & Jerry’s board bemoans West Bank, east Jerusalem sales

Ben & Jerry’s board of directors has rebuked the sale of products bearing any of the ice cream maker’s insignia in West Bank settlements. It’s the latest salvo in the Vermont-based company’s feud with its corporate parent over ice cream sales in the territories. Last year Ben & Jerry’s board said it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, saying it’s inconsistent with the company’s values. Unilever then announced it was selling its business interest in Ben & Jerry’s in Israel to its Israeli licensee. Ben & Jerry’s board said Tuesday any products sold by Blue & White Ice Cream Ltd. should not be confused with products produced and distributed by Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc.

