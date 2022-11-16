‘Cat burglar’ breaks into Asheville restaurant, leaves behind burglary tools, police say

By WYFF Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WYFF) — Police are asking for help identifying a “cat burglar” who they say broke into a restaurant and left burglary tools behind.

Asheville police said they were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to a restaurant in the 290 block of Smoky Park Highway.

When officers arrived, they said they noticed the back door of the business had been forced open.

No one was found inside, but officers said they determined the burglar had tried to crack into a safe and, after unsuccessful attempts, left behind burglary tools.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance, along with other physical evidence, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone that was involved in the break-in.

A cat burglar is someone who is adept at entering and leaving the burglarized place without attracting notice.

If you would like to anonymously share information about this case or know the identity of the suspect, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

