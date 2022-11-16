Caught on video: Man fights traffic agent who gave him ticket in Sheepshead Bay

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for a man seen on video getting into a fight with a traffic agent in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said the agent had given the man a ticket before the altercation.

Surveillance video shows the suspect knock the agent’s hat off before pushing and punching him.

The man took off in a yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI, which had just been issued a summons.

The agent was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.