Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly prosecutor over policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office. The Republican-majority Pennsylvania House voted Wednesday to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner over progressive policies that he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. The vote sets the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades. Republicans have a 29-21 majority in the state Senate that will become a 28-22 majority early next year, and a two-thirds vote would be required to remove Krasner. It’s unclear when the Senate trial will happen, as the two-year legislative session wraps up at the end of November.

