UH Manoa grad student featured in Nike ad; first Native Hawaiian in indigenous N7 collection

HONOLULU (KITV) — A University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is breaking barriers as the face of an indigenous Nike campaign.

Piʻikea Kekīhenelehuawewehiikekauʻōnohi Lopes, who is getting her Master’s degree at the UH College of Education, is the new face of the Nike’s N7 collection.

She is also the reigning 2022 Miss Aloha Hula, after earning the title in April at the Merrie Monarch Festival.

“It’s nice being noticed by a globally known brand wanting to feature Hawaiʻi and acknowledge hula as a sport,” she said.

Nike officials shot the campaign at Makaha Beach on Oahu. Lopes was filmed in traditional a’ahu (costume) and danced her award-winning hula kahiko (ancient dance).

“Whoever is representing any brand that’s featuring an Indigenous culture, I just want to make sure that they hold their loina (customs) paʻa (strong)…Just stick to your gut,” Lopes explained.

