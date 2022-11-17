Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in

By Paulina Aguilar

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland.

Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip back home to Canada. On their way back, they decided to spend the night in Portland.

They parked on the corner of Southwest Pine Street and Southwest 1st Avenue for the night but woke up to their car ransacked.

“I got to the car and I just oh, I get emotional,” Paterson said. “I like I saw the window smashed in. First thing I went to was my dress and it was gone.”

Their car had three broken windows and $6,000 worth of belongings were gone, including both their passports, Paterson’s laptop and dresses and suits from the ceremony.

“I did wake up in the middle of the night and I had a thought, oh, I think I left something in there I shouldn’t have left and then I was like oh it’s probably fine I don’t need to worry about it and I ended up falling asleep.”

Paterson had packed an air tag into one of the stolen suitcases but she said it stopped producing a signal.

“Ultimately, we lost material possessions which you know can all be replaced minus the sentimentality of the outfits but It’s the inconvenience of it all and it’s the heartbreak of at all,” Paterson said. “We were on such a high, you know, like such beautiful trip, we had the most beautiful driving days like everything was going wonderful and then the last day it’s just like, you want to just cut that out of memories but it’s really hard to when you’ve lost so many valuable things.”

Abby and David hope to get their passports back or replaced in time for their honeymoon in Australia next month.

