Company turning recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture opens in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A company that turns recycled chopsticks into housewares and furniture have announced that it has opened a facility in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, ChopValue’s new Las Vegas location will mark the company’s first franchise in the United States. The group says they already operate microfactories in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

The release states that the ChopValue turns recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture and other custom projects.

ChopValue says that as part of the process it will collect chopsticks from hundreds of local Asian restaurants, hotels, and casinos. The company says that franchise owner Brooks Smith has already aligned a recycling program with more than 100 Las Vegas-based Asian and Fusion restaurants, which will collect over 5 million discarded chopsticks.

“Growing up in Las Vegas, I have watched the city grow and mature as a leader in sustainability, and I want to be a part of that journey,” said Brooks Smith, owner of ChopValue Las Vegas. “Coming from a restaurant family, taking elements from the F&B world and embracing this new wave of circular economy in my hometown.”

ChopValue, which was founded in 2016, says it has given over 83 million chopsticks a second life since its inception.

The company says that once the discarded chopsticks are collected, they then “undergo the proprietary ChopValue process” and are remanufactured.

The company says the ChopValue showroom and retail hub are set to open to the public in spring 2023.

