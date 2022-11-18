Skip to Content
At least one person dead after crash on HWY 111, south of I-10 exit, in Palm Springs

At least one person is dead after a crash Friday night on Highway 111, south of the Interstate 10 exit, near Palm Springs.

The crash happened near Angel Canyon, which is south of Overture Drive.

Details on the crash remain limited at this time. Our crew at the scene confirmed there are two pickup trucks at the scene. A helicopter was also seen circling the area.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced that the Northbound lanes of N Palm Canyon (Highway 111) are closed at Gateway Drive until further notice. Avoid the area.

