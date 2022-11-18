One man dead, two children injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night

A man was killed and two children injured after two-vehicle a crash Friday night in Palm Springs.

The crash happened on Highway 111 near Angel Canyon, which is south of the Interstate 10 exit.

Police at the scene said one child suffered major injuries, while the other had minor injuries. There was no word on their ages as of Friday night.

Details on the crash remain limited at this time. Our crew at the scene confirmed there are two pickup trucks at the scene. A helicopter was also seen circling the area.

The roadway was cleared by 11:20 p.m. Police told News Channel 3 crew at the scene that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced that the Northbound lanes of N Palm Canyon (Highway 111) are closed at Gateway Drive until further notice. Avoid the area.

