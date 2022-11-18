Thanksgiving dinner to cost more this year due to inflation

This year's Thanksgiving dinner will cost many Americans more because of inflation.

According to the Farm Bureau's annual survey, the average cost of this year's classic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. It is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year's average of $53.31.

The Bureau said various typical Thanksgiving foods will be costing more this year. Everything from turkey and cranberries to different vegetables and rolls.

"General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner," said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan. "Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine."

According to The Vacationer, two out of every three American adults said high inflation will affect their Thanksgiving plans. The 66.5% that said this represents more than 171 million people. The figure includes the 24.73% that say high inflation is affecting their plans because of increased food costs.

