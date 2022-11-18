War, North Korea missile tests loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Asia-Pacific leaders meeting in Bangkok have denounced a North Korean missile test Friday in an emergency gathering convened by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris and five other leaders met on the sidelines of the summit to discuss and condemn the test, part of the North’s efforts to develop missiles with the range to strike anywhere in the United States. A Thai government spokesperson said leaders also expressed concern about the missile in Friday morning’s closed door meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. The 21-member APEC’s long-term mission is promoting closer economic ties but its summits often are sidetracked by other issues such as the missile tests and the war in Ukraine.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH Associated Press

