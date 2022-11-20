Volunteers help fight food insecurity with free Thanksgiving meals as costs rise

By SHARDAA GRAY

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Thanksgiving is just days away, and churches and other organizations are helping fight food insecurity as food costs rise this holiday season.

A line at the corner of Marquette and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive extended several blocks as people waited in the cold to get 5,000 free turkeys from New Beginning Church Saturday.

“God putting everything together, that’s how it’s supposed to be every day,” said Lisa Esper, who waited in line for a free turkey.

“Since the economy went up a little bit, I’m a little short, and my daughter has moved in with me,” said Landa Redmond. “So this helps very much because I’m a blended family.”

The Greater Chicago Food Depository says food insecurity is back to where it was during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. One in four households with children in the Chicago metro area is facing hunger. Black and Latino communities are disproportionately affected.

Margaret O’Conor, the head of the Common Pantry on the city’s North Side, said from September to October this year, they have seen a 50% increase in people compared to last year.

A couple of blocks over in Englewood, volunteers from Beta Delta Phi sorority and Beta Alpha Delta fraternity were covered in snow and working in collaboration with Servants for Hope to pass out 800 turkey and ham meal kits.

“We have folks that might not have accessible heat, and you got different food disparities and different shortages and things like that. We want to alleviate a burden in a sense,” said Deonte Tanner with Servants for Hope.

In a time of when many people’s pockets are hurting, those receiving food today are grateful.

“I really appreciate them doing this for us,” said Phyllis Flowers.

New Beginnings Church officials say they plan to do this every year.

Greater Chicago Food Depository officials say their partner network has more than 700 pantry sites across Cook County. They have served 21% more households in October of this year than October of last year.

Volunteers also braved the frigid temperatures to give back to the community in Gage Park Saturday. Saint Gall Church hosted what they called Chicagoland’s largest Thanksgiving meal giveaway. The church helped hand out 2,000 turkeys, along with boxes of other essential items for a Thanksgiving feast.

Volunteers at the event said they were happy to help.

The donation was made possible by a large donation from CVS and AETNA Health.

And just a few miles away, St. Sabina Church also held its annual Thankgiving turkey giveaway. It was a busy scene at 79th and Racine in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood as they gave away 800 turkeys and all the fixings to everyone in need. People there said events like this are a blessing.

